BILLIE EILISH TOLD HOW SHE REACTED BY SEEING HER DOCUMENTARY FOR THE FIRST TIME

The documentary about Billie Eilish will be released tomorrow but you already know it will give you strong emotions. Just like the protagonist did!

The 19-year-old singer said we should expect an authentic account of her life in Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry– so true that it was hard for her to see each other on-screen.

“I think it’s important for people to know that’s not all that was going on at the time. There’s a lot you can’t see, but what you see is me – he told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – And it’s a bit of a boomerang because I was very annoying at the time. I know, it’s raw. It’s hard for me to look at it.”

She explained that she had seen him with three of his best friends, who are also part of his team, and that he would not allow it to be published before looking at him: ” I wouldn’t let anyone see him before I saw him, because I didn’t know what to expect.”

Here’s his reaction: “The first version was three hours long. It took us five to see it because we kept stopping. There was a point where I stopped him, screamed, got up, ran all over the house, took off my pants, ran all over the house again… Oh my God! It’s been a long, long time! But it’s nice.”

Finally, Billie Eilish described what it was like to be constantly followed by the cameras: ” It was very invasive, sometimes I said, ‘You have to leave, but it was also fun to have people who are literally there to watch your life. There’s nothing like it.”