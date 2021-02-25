WATCH ZENDAYA DELETE GENDER LABELS BY REPHRASING THE QUESTION OF WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A MAN

Zendaya did not hesitate to challenge a question that did not seem correct because it was imbued with gender labels, showing us once again how important it is to make your voice heard

The actress answered a questionnaire for Vogue, formulated on Proust’s famous one: 35 questions about her life, her character, and her tastes.

One of the questions was,” What is the quality you like the most in a man?“

Without blinking, Zendaya rephrased the question by removing gender labels: “That I like the most in a person, what do you say ” he replied.

Then he gave his answer: “That’s a big question. What is the quality I like the most in someone? Sayingkindness even if it’s not the best way to describe it, some people are good people and you just feel it. I don’t know how to explain it, but there’s this little spark or something special that they have, which makes you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what it is, but some people have it and it’s special.”

The next question was, “What is the quality you like the most in a woman?” Patiently Zendaya made it clear that she had nothing to add since she had already made the previous answer inclusive: ” I guess it’s the same answer” she said with a laugh.

You can see this moment in the video, from minute 3:10 (questions 12 and 13):

Thank you Zendaya for always putting yours in it, with kindness and sensitivity, so that society goes beyond gender expectations and labels.