LUCY HALE AND SKEET ULRICH OF “RIVERDALE” ARE TOGETHER: HERE’S HOW THE RELATIONSHIP WOULD COME ABOUT

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich were spotted kissing last Sunday in Los Angeles and so the new couple alert snapped.



Now E! News confirmed that the Pretty Little Liars star and Riverdale actor are a couple and interviewed a source close to the 31-year-old, who told how the relationship with the 51-year-old would come about.

According to the insider, galleys were friends: “Lucy and Skeet met thanks to mutual friends. They know a lot of the same people around acting and have started to feel recently. It’s a very new thing.”

The spark would have been felt by a month: ” They are both very busy and have been dating for about a month. They spend a lot of time at one or the other’s house. Lucy thinks Skeet is very charming and sweet. She likes to be a caring father” added the source, referring to the fact that the actor is the father of two children he had with ex-wife Georgina Cates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skeet Ulrich (@skeetulrich)

The first rumors about couple Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich came after paparazzi captured a kiss between the two actors, as they had lunch together last Sunday in Los Angeles. Then other pictures where they kissed each other’s hands and hugged each other.

Both have to do with Riverdale– Skeet Ulrich played FP Jones, Jughead’s father, but left the cast after season four.

Lucy Hale starred in an episode of the series before debuting with spinoff Katy Keene, of which she starred before the cancellation after season 1.