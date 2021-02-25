Dolly Parton doesn’t want to be honored during the pandemic

The singer would be recognized with a statue in her home state of Tennessee, but she has asked to pause the project…

Dolly Parton has vetoed a bill to erect a statue in his homage at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.

The singer has urged lawmakers to abandon the idea because she doesn’t think it’s a good idea at the time.

Tennessee House member John Mark Windle first proposed the statue’s plan last month, and the measure was approved by the Naming and Designation Committee. It addressed the State Governing Committee for further approval when Parton itself put a stop to the idea.

In a statement issued this week, Dolly thanked lawmakers for considering the bill, revealing that she felt “honored and humbled for her intention,” adding:

“But given everything that’s going on in the world, I don’t think putting myself on a pedestal is appropriate right now. I hope, however, that at some point, several years from now or maybe after I’ve left, if you still feel like I deserve it, I’m sure I’ll be proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessee citizen. In the meantime, I will continue to try to do a good job of making this great state proud,” he said.

Windle wanted to honor Dolly with a statue to commemorate her 75th birthday and all of the singer’s contributions to her home state, including the Imagination Library, Dollywood Theme Park, and a recent $1 million donation to research from Vanderbilt University Covid-19, which assisted in the development of the Modern vaccine.