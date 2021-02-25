DEMI LOVATO SHOWED OFF HER NEW NIPPLE PIERCING

How emotionally ready are you for the new era of Demi Lovato? Because it’s pretty much already here.

The “Confident” singer shaved her hair into a pixie cut, then dyed it a bright raspberry pink tinge. A symbolic gesture to give a clear cut to his tumultuous past.

“I cut my hair last November and now I’m like that, I feel so free. I feel more authentic about who I am and I also feel like I used my hair to hide,” the pop star recounted during a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

In addition to the new hairstyle, he added a piercing to the nose and now, apparently, the second piercing in a very secret place.

To promote her documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, the pop star shared a new photoshoot on Insta, shot by photographer Angelo Kritikos. At first glance, the photos give us a Demi in full glamour, with an oversized pink, green, and khaki checkered suit by Ralph & Russo.

But eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that the flash reveals something metallic silver under the tank top: a nipple piercing.

Given the hidden location, we can’t tell how long he’s been carrying it, whether both nipples are pierced, or whether his favorite gem is a barbell or a circle. The good news is that he decided to share it with us.