CARDI B WILL MAKE YOU MELT WITH THIS OFFSET VIDEO THAT PUTS ENAMEL TO DAUGHTER KULTURE

Cardi B has released a father and daughter video that will touch the strings of your heart!

In the clip posted in Stories, rapper Offset is seen painting the nails of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus’s hands with pink nail polish.

“You really make her do whatever she wants,” says the ” UP ” artist at one point. Her husband replies, “She is my little girl.”

Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10, 2018. He took his middle name and surname from his father, as Offset is actually called Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Every now and then Cardi B tells us some details about the little girl, such as her favorite songs or the fact that she inherited her parents’ performer talent. The famous mom also opened an Instagram account dedicated to Kulture.