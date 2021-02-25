BILLIE EILISH: THE UNEXPECTED DROP OF HER NEW SUSTAINABLE STREETWEAR FASHION COLLECTION

It’s a great week for Billie Eilish. She announced a new album, her documentary The World’s a Little Blurry will be released on February 26, and now he’s just dropped a new sustainable streetwear collection.

The 18-year-old record holder launched the new merch, dedicated to the documentary and named after her, with plenty of crazy photos of Insta.

It also revealed that it has given priority to the environment in the choice of materials. Most of the pieces are made of organic fabrics, which makes them of superior quality and, precisely, sustainable.

“Everything in this line (except socks) is made with organic fabrics! All grown without pesticides, which is better for the environment. Everything is produced in the US (mainly in California), which supports our local economy and saves on international shipping, which means it’s more sustainable,” Billie wrote on Instagram. “We worked hard to create custom shapes, paying particular attention to all the details. You might notice that prices are a bit higher, but it’s because this is a big step to make my clothes more sustainable. My hope is that by investing in higher quality items they will last much longer and we can all buy and consume less. This is so important to me and I hope you love it as much as I do. ”

The 12-piece collection includes hoodies, tracksuit pants, socks, and T-shirts. And you can find everything on the official website of the singer of ” Lo Vas an Olvidar“.

