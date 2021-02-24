Victoria Beckham might have to close her fashion company

The former Spice Girls’ fashion brand has been losing for years and could be unsustainable.

Although her fashion and beauty brand has been successful, Victoria Beckham may have to close her company, a British newspaper has confirmed.

With the pandemic, his brand ceased to be profitable, but he had already had financial problems since 2019, whose losses exceeded US$ 14 million.

And the situation got worse with the coronavirus.

According to the Daily Mail, through the data collected by an audit, your fashion brand is compromised due to the constant accumulation of debts.

Since its founding in 2008, the company would have generated losses of more than US$ 53 million.

In an attempt to get afloat again and avoid firing her staff, Victoria Beckham has en sought government help, something many criticized.

Presenter Piers Morgan ‘pissed off’ to the point of criticizing her: “The rescue plan wasn’t for millionaires like you,” he claimed.

With his decision to ask for help, it is said that 80% of his employees’ salary will be paid with public money.

“At first, shareholders reached an agreement with management to suspend a small proportion of staff. At the time we didn’t know how long confinement was going to last or what impact it was going to have on the business,” Victoria explained to The Guardian newspaper.

Although their fashion firm is in danger, the Beckhams are far from poor.

The Sun newspaper claims that they and their future generations have nothing to worry about, mainly because the former footballer and businessman continues to pocket about $49,000 a day with their image rights alone.