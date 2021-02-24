Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially left out of the royal family

In a statement, Buckingham Palace indicated that the Dukes of Sussex are dispensed with their royal duties.

Buckingham Palace announced Friday morning (19) that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are expecting their second child together, will no longer be active members of the royal family.

According to The Sun newspaper, in a statement, the monarchy reported:

“After conversations with the Duke, the queen wrote confirming that, by leaving the work of the royal family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties inherent in a life of public service,” the statement says, adding that the couple’s honorary military appointments and royal patronages would be returned to Queen Elizabeth II for redistribution.

“While everyone is saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” the communiqué concluded.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family, the queen accepted a 12-month review to see if this was what they really wanted. The decision was made after talks between Prince Harry, 36, and other members of the royal family.

After the announcement, a spokesman for Prince Harry and Markle, 39, added:

“As their work demonstrates last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented, regardless of their official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal. ”

The military, community and charitable associations that Harry and Meghan will have to return to the Queen are Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and the Commonwealth Universities Association.