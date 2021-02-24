Kim Kardashian is “relieved” after filed for divorce from Kanye West

The reality show star and entrepreneur now just wants to move on with her decision.

On Friday (19), Kim Kardashian filed for Kanye West’s divorce documents, months later speculation began over the end of their marriage to the rapper and father of their four children.

According to E! News, the business company is ‘sad but relieved’ after filing for divorce, and now she just wants to move on with her decision.

“Kim is definitely sad, but she trusts her decision to divorce him because she knows what’s best for her and her family. She feels she’s been divorced for months. She is relieved that she can finally move on,” the informant justifies.

Kim and Kanye have lived apart for months, with Kim in Los Angeles and Kanye in Wyoming and their friends saying their main concern is now their four children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months old.

“Kim is fine, he has the support of his family, it was a well-thought-out decision (…) Now she’s more concerned about her privacy and her children. She’s a big, protective bear from her children.” Explains the informant.

The fountain continued: “Kim was tired of waiting. He tried to take a chance. I wanted to do this last year. It gave him plenty of time [to make things work], but now is the time to move on. There was no infidelity, nothing… Nobody did anything wrong. “Justify.