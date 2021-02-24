Kim Kardashian is not yet divorced and is already courted by actor

The socialite barely filed for divorce from West on Friday and is already “persecuted” by actor Nicholas Braun.

The 32-year-old Succession star used her Instagram to flirt with 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star through a nearly three-minute video in her Stories, released last Monday, February 22.

In the title of his publication, he tagged Kardashian and explained that “it’s about meeting new people” after their separation.

“This news of Kim and Kanye’s divorce is bothering me. it. … It hurts to think about how they feel and how she feels,” she said in the video.

“I mean, I wonder at this point, where are you going from here? Where are you going … right now? Because she’s been through three marriages now and it’s like, are you even willing to try a new guy right now? Would you be willing to meet a new person, a totally different guy? One that could, you know, make you laugh a little or make you feel small because it’s so high,” he said, referring to himself and his nearly 2 meters high.

Braun added: “Or, you know, just a guy who’s getting close, talking about her on the Internet. A guy who makes a video like this and is trying to find a way to talk to her because he doesn’t know anyone who knows her. So, you’re just making a video that could possibly p3netr it… it’s not the right word, but entering your sphere. And she could see it and say, ‘Hmm, this is something different. You know, this guy’s weird, but maybe in a good way.’ And she says to herself, ‘Yes, you’re right. There’s something real here and something good.’ There is a deep understanding between these two souls.”

Although it’s unclear whether Braun was just joking or if he really has feelings for Kanye’s ex-wife.

But that said, Nicholas, has received the support of many celebrities.