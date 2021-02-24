Bella Thorne confessed to feeling “uncomfortable” recording intimate scenes

The 23-year-old actress previously directed her own adult film, but still hesitates to take off her clothes on screen.

Bella Thorne confessed that she feels “very uncomfortable” filming intimate scenes. The 23-year-old actress previously directed her own adult film, but admitted that she still hesitates when it comes to taking off her clothes on screen because she’s always worried that people are trying to take advantage of her or just “strip the girls in front of the camera.”

She explained in an interview with the New York Post: “I want to be stronger, don’t I? And when I’m on set doing these scenes, I feel very, very uncomfortable. I’m always overcoming my discomfort because I want to do it, especially if it’s important to the character. If this is something that needs to be there, it has to be there. I’m a writer myself, so I get it.”

The star of ‘Famous in Love’ added: “[There are] some people who just want the girls to undress in front of the camera. You have to watch those movies, but when it’s necessary for the character… yes, it makes me uncomfortable,” she says.

And when asked if she felt more comfortable working with a director, Bella insisted that she had had as many bad experiences on set with women as with men.

She said: “In fact, I’ve worked with directors and had an amazing time with some directors and, of course, there have been some directors who have made me uncomfortable. It’s not like it’s just a man that makes me uncomfortable on set. It’s really more about how the situation is handled from start to finish,” he said, not to mention names.