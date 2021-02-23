WHY KIM KARDASHIAN WOULD NOW FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

The Kimye wedding really came to an end.

Kim Kardashian has compiled the documents to apply for a divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage– as Us newspapers confirm.

They fell in love in 2012 and married in 2014 in Florence, Italy. They have four children: North, 7 years old, Saint,5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old, and Psalm 21 months old.

Now they would like joint custody of their children and the divorce should be concluded quickly because the premarital agreement already well defined to separate their assets would follow.

Kim Kardashian is represented by lawyer Laura Wasser, known for working for other celebrities. For example, she followed Liam Hemsworth in her divorce from Miley Cyrus, Johnny Depp during her split from Amber Heard, Anna Faris during her time with Chris Pratt.

An E! News explained why the 40-year-old would decide to ask for separation now:” Kim was tired of waiting. He’s tried to give it a chance, he’s done it for the last year. But now it’s time to move on. Nothing particular happened, only he walked away.”

Rumors of Kim Kardashian’s divorce and Kanye West have been swirling since last January when sources revealed they hadn’t been together for months.