SELENA GOMEZ WISHES SHE COULD WORK WITH BLACKPINK ALL THE TIME

During a recent Live Instagram, Selena Gomez returned to talk about a girl band she collaborated with. It’s the Blackpinks! Their single ” IceCream” – released on August 20, 2020 – entered the hearts of fans… and Sel!’

In fact, the singer said: “I wish I could work with Blackpink all the time”!

Selena Gomez said that she wishes she could “work with BLACKPINK all the time” on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/CSfVa3WHaY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2021

This is not the first time Selena has spoken words of affection and admiration for k-pop queens. Last November, in an interview with CR Fashion Book, he said:

“ I love them and I love their energy. We had a lot of fun together although unfortunately due to the virus we couldn’t do anything in person. I met Jisoo and Rosé at a fashion show a couple of years ago but can’t wait to meet the girls in person as well.”

He then added that thanks to the Blackpink’s she entered a world full of colors: “Shooting the video was so much fun. My videos tend to be a bit gloomy and they are known for their colorful and funny videos. It was exciting for me to enter their world.”

On March 12, Selena Gomez released her first SPANISH EP “Revelación”. Let the countdown begin!