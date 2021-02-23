PRINCESS EUGENIE HAS REVEALED THE NAME OF HER FIRST CHILD

A week and a half after becoming a mother, Princess Eugenie introduced her eldest son by posting photos on Instagram

These are the first family pictures with a baby boy and husband Jack Brooksbank,35. In the caption, the 30-year-old royal revealed the name: her name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

August is the ninth great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth (the eighth is Archie, son of Harry and Meghan Markle)and is currently eleventh in line to the British throne, soon after Mother Eugenie.

He will be pushed back one position when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second son are born.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were married in October 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.