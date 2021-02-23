Prince William wants to reconnect with Harry

After Harry and Meghan told the queen they will not return, William wants to rebuild the relationship with his brother.

Prince William is extremely shocked and sad after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told the queen they would not return to the royal family.

Despite all the drama, the Duke of Cambridge wants to move on and rebuild his relationship with his brother.

According to sources, William wants to settle his relationship with Harry when it comes to “family matters.”

One source told The Telegraph: “There is hope that everyone can move forward now that these loose ends have been bound once and for all.”

“The (one-year) review had been pending on both sides for some time, but now it has finally been resolved, allows all parties to work on purely family matters.”

Another informant added, “Once he overcame the wrath of how things happened, he was left with pain in his brother’s absence.”

“They had shared everything about their lives – an office, a foundation, meetings together most days – and there was a lot of fun along the way. You’ll miss him forever.”