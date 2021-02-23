NICK JONAS: THE SOLO SINGLE “SPACEMAN” IS COMING SOON

Surprise! Nick Jonas has announced the arrival of new solo music. The unreleased single “Spaceman” will be released on February 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Following the release of the song, on February 27, the artist will be a guest of Saturday Night Live for the first time. “A dream come true”, he wrote.

A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th! pic.twitter.com/V318MLVQqF — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 20, 2021

One question arises: what if that meant a break from the Jonas Brothers project? The trio’s latest single is the Christmas single “I Need You Christmas”.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin started the band in 2005 and have sold 20 million records worldwide. In 2013 they had canceled a tour a few days before the start and then announced their separation. Si was found in 2019, the year of the release of the album “Happiness Begins”, after which a world tour followed that also touched Italy. Their concert at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on February 14, 2020, was one of the last in our country before the outbreak of the pandemic.