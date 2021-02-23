MILEY CYRUS INTRODUCED FANS TO THE LATEST PUPPY SHE ADOPTED

There’s a new, tender four-legged friend in Miley Cyrus’s life!

The singer adopted a pit bull from an animal shelter and told how she decided to call him Angel, that is angel, in a touching message in which she recalled her little dog, Mary Jane, sadly disappeared last January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

“Two months ago my best friend, pitbull meticcia Mary Jane left this world. But I knew she wasn’t gone at all – the 28-year-old wrote – She had to leave the body she was in but never said goodbye… With her eyes, she whispered: ‘See you soon, best friend.’ Mary Jane was loyal and would never break a promise. I heard her here with me giving the blessing to this new family member, whose name is Angel because it was handed over to me through her… My Mary.”

He then explained that Angel “slept on concrete in a shelter for the last three months” and let it be known that he was in seventh heaven for the arrival of this new member of his family.

“All the tears you see on this slideshow are tears of joy,” he concluded.