MEGAN THEE STALLION HAS REVEALED SHE IS ENGAGED TO FELLOW RAPPER PARDISON FONTAINE

There’s someone special in Megan Thee Stallion’s heart!
Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – the 26-year-old artist’s real name – shared on an Instagram Live with fans that she’s dating Pardison Fontaine.
It is a rapper like her and like her, she uses a pseudonym: at the registry office her name is Jordyn Kyle Lanier Thorpe and she is 31 years old.
During the live show, the star referred to him as her boyfriend and added: ” I really like him. He’s so calm and sweet. He’s so perfect.”
Addressing the couple’s detractors, he added: “He would never hurt me. And I never said hot girls can’t have a boyfriend.”
The new couple alert was taken on Valentine’s Day– when Megan Thee Stallion posted photos as she celebrated Lovers’ Day between roses and champagne.
A few days later, he had posted a slideshow of how he surprised her on February 14, and in the photos, the rapper herself appears!
Now the last thing that was missing has arrived: the confirmation of the person directly concerned!