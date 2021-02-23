JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER: THE “HUBBY” AND “WIFEY” SWEATSHIRTS INSPIRED BY THE MOST FAMOUS SITCOM EVER

Justin and Hailey Bieber are more in love than ever, like bread and jam, like sauce on pasta, more simply as “Martino” and “wife.”

The “Anyone” singer shared an adorable photo on Instagram with the model: the Biebers pose in coordinated dark blue sweatshirts, Justin’s reads “hubby“, Hailey’s instead “wifey“.

The character of the writings is super recognizable, the capital of the most famous sitcom ever, we are obviously talking about Friends.

This is hardly the first time the Biebers have followed the matchy-matchy route. Masters of couple style, husband and wife rarely leave the house without perfectly coordinated clothes. Their fashion is always synchronized, whether they are on a red carpet or in a casual version, thanks to their collection of super signed streetwear.

Although they are still on their honeymoon, the spouses have been married for some time. They initially married in secret in fall 2018, then celebrated with a mega ceremony in September 2019.

And now we wonder, what will be the couple’s favorite episode of Friends? 🙂

Oh, by the way, Justin Bieber will perform at the Kid’s Choice Awards 2021!

The nearly 27-year-old is not only a performer but also one of the nominees with the most nominations for this year’s awards: as many as five.