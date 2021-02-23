CHRIS EVANS MADE A LOVELY GESTURE TO HIS DOG AS HE UNDERWENT SURGERY

Chris Evans will never stop melting us and even with the last post, he came straight to the center of our hearts.

The 39-year-old actor shared on Instagram that his beloved puppy Dodger underwent hip surgery.

While the dog was in the operating room, he decided to keep his mind and hands busy: he took a needle and thread and fixed Dodger’s favorite lion-shaped plush!

“Yesterday while he was being operated on, even his favorite lion was being operated on – he wrote in the caption of a slideshow of photos of Dodger and his plush – I had never sewed anything before, I’m quite proud of my work. Now they are happily healing in each other’s company.”