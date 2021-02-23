ARIANA GRANDE: NEW SONGS ARE A DECLARATION OF LOVE TO DALTON GOMEZ, ACCORDING TO FANS

Ariana Grande released the deluxe version of her latest studio album “Positions” last Friday, February 19, and fans had a few days to study the unreleased songs. the result? Now they are sure that they are inspired by love with Dalton Gomez!

“Positions (Deluxe)” contains four new songs in addition to “34+35 Remix” with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion: “Someone Like U (interlude)”, “Test Drive”, “Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing”.

In “Someone like U“, fans pointed out this line in the lyrics: “I’ve been waiting for someone like you. Baby this time please don’t be too good to be true,” I was waiting for someone like you. Baby, please don’t be too good to be true this time.”

We all know it’s about Dalton,” said one Arianator.

Ariana Grande seems to be referring to the fact that she is not sharing much of the relationship publicly, in ” WorstBehavior“: “No phone, no pics, no postin us. This love just ain’t disposable“, translated: “No phone, no photos, no posts of us. This love is not available.”

She literally talks about her and Dalton” and again ” The way she talks about love with Dalton makes me moved” the fans commented.

In “Main Thing” there is an even more direct declaration of love: “I adore you, I adore you. Oh, baby. You, oh you’re really different baby. You, you might be the main thing baby,” I love you, I love you. Oh, baby. You, you’re really different baby. And you, you might be the one.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been together since January 2020 and have made the relationship public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released four months later.

Now they are more than engaged: they are promised, spouses! The real estate agent asked for the singer’s hand last December.

 

When the 27-year-old star announced the official engagement, mother Joan and brother Frankie immediately gave the 25-year-old an enthusiastic and public welcome.

