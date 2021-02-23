ARIANA GRANDE: NEW SONGS ARE A DECLARATION OF LOVE TO DALTON GOMEZ, ACCORDING TO FANS

Ariana Grande released the deluxe version of her latest studio album “Positions” last Friday, February 19, and fans had a few days to study the unreleased songs. the result? Now they are sure that they are inspired by love with Dalton Gomez!

“Positions (Deluxe)” contains four new songs in addition to “34+35 Remix” with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion: “Someone Like U (interlude)”, “Test Drive”, “Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing”.

comunque ariana è così dolce e lo dimostra soprattutto nella musica. è così fortunato dalton aaah #PositionsDeluxe pic.twitter.com/qGlcklxMqK — giulia; main thing (@fandomsessuale) February 19, 2021

In “Someone like U“, fans pointed out this line in the lyrics: “I’ve been waiting for someone like you. Baby this time please don’t be too good to be true,” I was waiting for someone like you. Baby, please don’t be too good to be true this time.”

“We all know it’s about Dalton,” said one Arianator.

Well we all know someone like u is definitely about dalton 👀 — Kaila | BLM (@TattoedxAri) February 19, 2021

Ariana Grande seems to be referring to the fact that she is not sharing much of the relationship publicly, in ” WorstBehavior“: “No phone, no pics, no postin us. This love just ain’t disposable“, translated: “No phone, no photos, no posts of us. This love is not available.”

“She literally talks about her and Dalton” and again ” The way she talks about love with Dalton makes me moved” the fans commented.

did anyone actuality listen to the lyrics for worst behavior. like it’s literally about her and dalton. she’s talking about how he should say “i do” and they are engaged, she’s saying to not post any photos and to keep their life personal life private. sc 🤍 — mya will always love sid (@myalikemagic) February 19, 2021

worst behavior: the way i am in love with this songs, her vocals are better than ever and the way she talks about her love for dalton is making me cry so much i love love love this song — andrea (@goldeneverytime) February 19, 2021

In “Main Thing” there is an even more direct declaration of love: “I adore you, I adore you. Oh, baby. You, oh you’re really different baby. You, you might be the main thing baby,” I love you, I love you. Oh, baby. You, you’re really different baby. And you, you might be the one.”

3. Main thing: u can tell this song is about Dalton and I find it adorable. The beat is great for this song. The background and normal vocals r exquisite (per usual). The second verse is my fav part. It overall shows her love for Dalton and I think they’re cute asf as a couple. — that bitch (@tvdganmag) February 19, 2021

main thing is about dalton & how they’re gonna be together forever and that’s the last puzzle of Positions solved 🤗 — Moemet (@marshallslily) February 19, 2021

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been together since January 2020 and have made the relationship public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released four months later.

Now they are more than engaged: they are promised, spouses! The real estate agent asked for the singer’s hand last December.

When the 27-year-old star announced the official engagement, mother Joan and brother Frankie immediately gave the 25-year-old an enthusiastic and public welcome.