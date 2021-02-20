Travis Barker’s ex-wife likes a grim comment about Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler doesn’t like her former Travis Barker’s new relationship with the older Kardashian.

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker is not welcomed by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

After celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together, on Tuesday they made their relationship official on Instagram.

Poosh’s founder shared a photo showing her and the hands of the Blink-182 musician intertwined.

While many were delighted with the news, the rock star’s ex-wife liked a bleak comment that criticized The Star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The comment was posted in Shanna’s Instagram post, saying the musician “down” with Kourtney.

“[Improperio] that aunt competes in nothing with you. Travis dropped,” the Instagram user wrote in Shanna’s post, which she liked.