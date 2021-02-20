KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN: THE MOST ROMANTIC MANICURE EVER FOR THE INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL WITH TRAVIS BARKER

Rumors had been swirling for a few weeks: The long friendship between Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker evolved into a romance.

And now, The Kardashians’ older sister has made the Instagram Official relationship as KarJenner as possible: with the focus on a fabulous manicure.

On Wednesday, February 16, Kourtney posted a photo to her feed without any caption, because the shot really speaks for itself.

The image is a close-up of their hands intertwined in a tender grip. The tattoos on the male hand are clearly those of Barker, while Kourtney gives us the close-up of her romantic nail art.

This red heart-shaped french manicure is perfect for announcing a new love. We also really like the oval finish and bare base that matches the 41-year-old’s skin tone (and don’t prove them).

A few Instagram investigations to discover the nail artist who created these beautiful nails: it’s Kim Truong, a famous manicurist of the celebs based in Los Angeles.

We are very happy for Kourtney and hope it will be the first of another million wonderful manicures with which she will tell us about her romance with Travis Barker.