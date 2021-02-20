Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian decided to file for divorce from rapper Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, despite the crisis, the couple faced over the past year and Kanye’s accusations via social media, divorce will be as friendly as possible.

Kardashian is requesting joint custody of his four children, something Kanye would agree with.

The couple also has a robust prenuptial agreement, so a battle for the disposition of goods is not expected.

Problems in the media couple erupted in the wake of Kanye West’s political aspirations. In his first campaign act, in July 2020, the rapper gave an explosive speech in which he uncovered that he and Kim thought of aborting their first daughter, North.

Kanye also posted explosive messages on his Twitter account, not only against Kim but also against his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

For her divorce, Kim has celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser on her side.