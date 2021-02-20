Kim Kardashian and North West play to look a good

The socialite shared photos of her seven-year-old daughter playing dress-up as her mother.
Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, certainly looks like her mother.
On Instagram, Skims founder shared photos of her seven-year-old daughter playing dress-up as her mother.
You can see the young woman having the best time of her life sitting in a make-up chair looking glamorous.
Kim felt like a proud mother when she expressed her enthusiasm for sharing the moment with the girl.
“My beautiful, sweet and intelligent girl! I love playing dress-up with you!” she subtitled the post.
See images below:
