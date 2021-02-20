GIGI HADID HAS REVEALED HOW LONG HER HAIR AND OMG ARE NOW!

The birth of daughter Khai has certainly roiled Gigi Hadid’s life, but there is something that motherhood has not changed: her flowing blonde hair, which seems even lusher than before.

The supermodel posted new photos on Instagram, where it’s impossible not to be mesmerized by her very long, flowing mane, in what can be described as the most majestic hair growth ever.

In addition to the photo, Gigi shared a video in which she plays a video game of which she is the protagonist, created by multimedia artist Alana O’Herlihy for Vogue.

Both in IRL and in the pixelated realm of the video game, Gigi’s hair is long suuuuuper. Like fairy tale princesses.

Does anyone else suddenly feel the need to make a hair mask? Or is it just us?

The model has always sported long hair, they are her signature beauty. But what are the secrets of Gigi Hadid’s flowing shiny waves?

The first is certainly not to play with tint and keep its color natural. We’re also pretty sure he keeps track of the split tips with regular ticks.

“When I have free time, I make a coconut oil compress to my hair, pick it up in a crunch, and then I don’t work them for some time,” the supermodel explained.

“You can shower, of course, but do not dissolve the hair for three days, make the coconut oil act, and then in the end, when you flush them, apply the shampoo first, then rinse again, then again another shampoo pass. Because if you bathe your hair first, the water will prevent the shampoo from getting into your hair and they will still remain actual.”