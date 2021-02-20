Dwayne Johnson open to the idea of running for president

The Hollywood star doesn’t rule out the possibility of entering politics, and if it happens it would be big.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is open to the idea of running for president in the future.

Speaking to USA Today, the former WWE star said she was very serious about competing for the post of commander-in-chief.

“I would consider a presidential race in the future if that’s what people want. I’m really serious, and I’m not frivolous in any way with my answer,” he said.

He added that he would make that decision on the basis of what people decided.

“That would depend on the people … So I’d wait and listen. I’d have my finger on my pulse, and my ear on the floor.”