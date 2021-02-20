DUA LIPA CONQUERS THE COVER OF TIME, AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF THE LEADERS OF THE FUTURE

The prestigious Time Magazine has chosen Dua Lipa for the cover of the TIME100 Next!

It is a new version of the classic list of the 100most influential people in the world, in which the paper chooses 100 people it considers to be ” the emerging leaders who are shading the future“.

Dua Lipa is precisely among these 100 names and not only, it is the face that represents them all on the cover of Time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Each person selected in the list is dedicated to a short article written by another star. The 25-year-old singer was described by Kylie Minogue, one of the guests on the streaming show Studio 2054:

“ Dua Lipa is a bright star – opening a dazzling trail in the pop cosmos – it’s the message of her 52-year-old colleague – Just four years ago, she released the first of her two albums. Today he dances hand in hand with the spirit of the time, having laser-sculpted his place in the cultural landscape.”

He then explained what he observed by participating in Studio 2054: “His famous work ethic shone throughout the production. ” You have to work hard to get a little luck,’ her dad told her when he was younger. Looks like he listened. His achievements are most significant since he is 25 years old. He’s kind, cool, and smart.”

Dua Lipa recently released the new deluxe version of her latest album “Future Nostalgia”, with the new single “We’re Good” and three more unreleased ones.