BELLA THORNE RECALLED HOW FRIENDSHIP WITH ZENDAYA WAS BORN, AFTER “BEING PUT AGAINST EACH OTHER”

Bella Thorne went back in time to explain how the relationship between her and Zendaya was put to the test but also how they became friends.

The 23-year-old actress and fellow 24-year-old co-star in the series A Tutto Ritmo, which debuted in 2010.

Bella said outside speculation about an alleged feud had affected their relationship on set.

“We had to deal with so much in A Tutto Ritmo – he told Us Weekly – Why in the first season we were not friends and it took us two more seasons to be so united. It was hard not to have anyone put against you at first and then, all of a sudden, here everyone puts us against each other. This thing got into our heads. She made us not be friends in the first season.”

They got through this moment by looking each other in the eye and talking openly while participating in an episode of another series, Good Luck Charlie: “A beautiful chat in the middle of a stage” he recalled.

“We were able to put the cards on the table and understand each other. We were very mature at such a young age.”

Now Bella Thorne is a fan of Zendaya, as evidenced by her words: “Zendaya is fantastic. I love it. She has always been great and will always be great. I’m glad people see it, it’s getting the accolades it deserves. That makes me so happy.”

“Sometimes when people put us against each other, I ask myself, ‘Why are you doing this? Is it because we’re women?” Concluded.

Fortunately, certain types of narratives to create non-existent feuds between girls are being dismantled more and more often nowadays, as Bella Thorne did.