Salma Hayek denies getting married for Francois-Henri Pinault’s money

Salma Hayek, who has his daughter Valentina, 12, with Francois-Henri Pinault, spoke about his relationship with the 58-year-old billionaire tycoon.

During his appearance on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Hayek broke his silence about accusations that he married Francois-Henri Pinault for money.

The Mexican beauty shared her sentiment for Francois Pinault, saying, “He has made me a much better person and grow up in such a good and healthy way.”

The 54-year-old actress tried to address people’s misconceptions about her decision to marry him, saying, “And, you know, when I married him, everyone said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for money.'” She said, “Fifteen years together, and we’re very much in love. And I’m not even offended.”

The Oscar-nominated ‘Frida’ star continued: “We’re talking about a very interesting conversation. There is also discrimination against rich men. You immediately think that because someone is rich, they might not be a good person.”

Salma Hayek also explained her husband’s work ethic, saying, “My man finished the job no matter how difficult it was – and believe me, he has many responsibilities – a big smile on his face, happy to be at home, happy to see me and his little girl, and make us laugh.”