The eldest of Barack Obama’s daughters will work with Glover to develop content for Amazon Prime.

Barack Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, joined the writing team for Atlanta actor Donald Glover’s first project with Amazon Prime Video.

Sources in the United States have told The Hollywood Reporter that after weeks of negotiations, Atlanta actor Glover has secured an eight-figure contract with Amazon to develop content for Prime.

One of the projects gloves is rumored to be working on is a new series called Hive, created by Watchmen writer Janine Nabers and based on a figure ‘similar to Beyoncé’.

Connoisseurs say Hive has already started hiring staff for a writers’ room and tells the Hollywood reporter that Malia Obama is one of the recruits.

Malia, 22, will graduate from Harvard University later this year.

Malia, who is the eldest of former President Barack Obama’s daughters, has already done an internship in several successful film and television productions, including HBO Girls and the CBS drama Extant, alongside Oscar winner Halle Berry.

News of Amazon’s agreement with Glover has not yet been officially confirmed.

The actor is currently working on seasons three and four of his hit show Atlanta, which will begin filming again in March.