LUCY HALE WILL CONVINCE YOU TO MAKE GOLDEN BLONDE SUN SHOTS: THE NEW LOOK FOR SPRING

We have arrived in the middle of February, which means that we are almost out of winter and already we begin to daydream the warmth of the sun and the long weekends spent outdoors.

We just have to be patient and wait for the change of season, but luckily there is a foolproof way to experience that feeling of spring freshness in the middle of winter: lighten your hair as Lucy Hale did.

The actress lightened her dark brown to a shade of golden sand blonde. the result? As if her hair had been kissed by the sun.

View this post on Instagram

Lucy posted on Instagram her clearer and brighter transformation, it’s a pretty drastic change: fans might remember that earlier this fall the actress had turned red and then returned to her trademark black tone.

Now her classic contrasting dark roots create a very natural hair look– as if to give the illusion that she hasn’t dyed her hair but spent a couple of weeks at the beach.

Tanned skin, a sleeveless white linen top, and soft blonde waves that seem to have been kissed by the sun: everything is perfect for waiting to fill up on vitamin D.

