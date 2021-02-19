Kourtney Kardashian didn’t expect to fall in love with his old friend Travis Barker

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Kourtney made his romance official by posting it on Instagram.

The reality show star is very happy with Barker, a source said.

“Kourtney is very happy with Travis. I wanted to confirm their relationship because it’s a positive thing,” the source revealed to PEOPLE.

She adds: “She was single for a while and didn’t expect her relationship to become romantic. She feels very lucky. He loves spending time with Travis.”

Previously, an informant said the couple had been “dating for a month or two,” adding that they “have been friends for a long time, but it has become romantic.”

“Travis liked it for a while, ” shared a source before. “He liked it for a long time and she opened up more to the idea. He’s a good guy and a great father. His family and friends really like him. His children also get along, which is sweet.”