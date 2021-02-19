Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night in the middle of Kanye West’s divorce

Apparently, the pressure the reality show star is under is billing her.

Looks like Kim Kardashian’s divorce drama with Kanye West has left her with sleepless nights.

With the news that the separated couple was on their way to an end to their six-year marriage, it’s no surprise that skims founder was bombarded with that question to the point where she’s been mentally billed.

The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians turned to her Instagram stories to share that she could not sleep.

“I can’t sleep…”, she wrote in a nude-colored text on a gray background.

“I’ll be so tired later ugh.”

She finished publishing with a palm-of-hand emoji on her face.

Kanye currently lives on her Wyoming ranch, while Kim is in her Calabasas residence with the couple’s four children.

See below what Kim wrote: