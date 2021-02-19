Kanye West still wears wedding ring amid divorce rumors

The rapper has been photographed in California wearing his wedding ring, amid his possible divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The rapper was seen in an all-white outfit and in the photos, the wedding ring is still porned in his left hand.

The famous hit creator returned to California from his Wyoming ranch, where he lives separately from his wife’s reality show star.

Kanye is reportedly in California for his collaboration with Gap, which is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2021.

Kim Kardashian and the rapper, who share four children, are reportedly going to end their marriage after six years.