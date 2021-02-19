JUSTIN BIEBER WILL PERFORM AT THE KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2021!

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 have just become even more mythical: yes, because Justin Bieber will be there too!

The singer will take to the stage of the show to give us an unforgettable performance, with his latest hits such as”Anyone“. And he will bring Quavo to sing they’re featuring “Intentions“.

This year’s KCA is presented by Kenan Thompson, a comedian and Saturday Night Live legend. In Italy, you will be able to see the event airing on Friday 19 March at 20:00 only on nickelodeon’s friend’s channel, Sky 605.

For Justin Bieber, the Kids’ Choice Awards have an important personal significance: “It was my first awards ceremony and coming back to share my new music is a moment that closes a circle ” he said, referring to when he attended in 2010. Here it is very small on the red carpet:

The nearly 27-year-old is not only a performer but also one of the nominees with the most nominations for this year’s awards: five of them in the Favorite Music Collaboration category, with “Holy” featuring

Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco, and “Stuck with U” with ArianaGrande, one as favorite Male Artist and one as Favorite Song with “Yummy.”

Presented by Kenan Thompson, this year’s KCAs are held on Saturday, March 13 in Los Angeles, but the protagonist will be all over the world and beyond. For the first time ever, nickelodeon’s orange airship will set off on a journey laden with slimes and many acrobatic surprises, taking us directly to celebrity homes and mythical places like Bikini Bottom!

