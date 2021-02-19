HARRY STYLES AND OLIVIA WILDE ARE SET TO FLY TO LONDON TOGETHER AFTER FILMING ENDS

The filming of Don’t Worry Darling came to an end but the streets of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde would not split: they would change continent together!

The 27-year-old is one of the protagonists of the film directed and starring the almost 37-year-old (he will make them on March 10). Right on set the spark that made them become a couple took off.

After the last scenes filmed in the Mojave Desert in California, on Tuesday 16 February they would board a plane together in the direction of London, as reported by the sources of several American magazines.

“Harry and Olivia love life on the road and are very comfortable spending all their time together. They rarely separate and so it made sense to go to London together” said the E! insider. News.

In the City, Olivia Wilde has embraced her sons Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, who were already there with the director’s father and former partner, Jason Sudekis, who is filming the ted lasso series. The two actors have been together for nine years, until 2020.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles, who was born in the UK, would like to take her to visit her places in the heart of London: ” Olivia will spend most of her time with her children, while Harry will see family and friends. But he also wants to show her the city and go to his favorite places.”

The source added that the report: “It got serious very quickly, they have an intense connection and bond. They don’t want to stay away from each other.”

The new couple alert between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had departed in January 2021, when they were photographed hand in hand at his manager’s wedding. In the same days, other images had arrived, in which the chemistry between them seemed evident.

The actress and director recently paid harry some wonderful compliments, talking about his talent, humility, and grace.