Gwyneth Paltrow had Covid-19 and now suffers from ‘mental confusion’

The actress who suffered from the disease almost a year ago continues to have the aftermath of the disease.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she had Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic and that she still suffers some consequences of the disease.

Paltrow said, “I had COVID-19 from the beginning, and that left me some fatigue and mental confusion.”

“In January, I had some tests that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body.”

“So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this field, the functional medicine doctor, Dr. Will Cole. After seeing all my analyses, she explained that this was a case in which the path to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

The actress said that while recovering from the effects of the virus, she has focused on eating healthy foods and following a balanced diet, and refraining from consuming sugar or alcohol.

“I’ve been cooking a lot, and something is really delicious.”

“Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I exercise in the mornings and I make an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in the service of healing,” she said.