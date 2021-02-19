Dua Lipa appears on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people

The 25-year-old music icon shared her feelings after achieving this achievement.

Dua Lipa is on the moon as she has been named among the 100 most influential people by Time magazine.

The music icon shared her feelings after reaching the milestone and said it ‘is a real honor to appear on the cover of the magazine.

On Twitter, she shared her Time cover, looking dazzling in a pink outfit and silver heels while being nicknamed a “pop prodigy.”

Dua also shared her gratitude and wrote, “Thank @TIME and @kylieminogue for your kind words.” It’s a real honor to be on the cover of Micaiah Carter, filmed by Micaiah Carter, Lorenzo Posocco’s hairstyle, Jen Atkin’s hair, Samantha Lau hair makeup, Kimmie Kyees nails.”

Pop legend Kylie Minogue also praised the musical sensation and said, “Dua’s achievements are even more remarkable since she is 25 years old.”