DEMI LOVATO GOT EXCITED IN FRONT OF ‘ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT’ OF HER FANS

Demi Lovato received a sea of love from her Lovatics, after releasing the first teaser of Dancing With the Devil.

In the documentary, the singer reflects on the “darkest moment” of her life, when she was hospitalized for overdoses in 2018, and on her ascent to light.

The teaser has been viewed by millions of people around the world and many commented on the clip on social media and YouTube with messages of support.

Demi Lovato read them and wanted to reciprocate with touching words posted in the Stories: ” I cannot express the gratitude I feel for all the love and support I have had today.”

“It’s still hard to feel I’m worth so much love but I’m working on it. Welcoming some of this love makes this process much easier. Quindi thank you for being part of this trip with me.”

“I love you all” he concluded, adding the emoji of a moving face.

In another Story, she lightened up by joking that she couldn’t cry so as not to spoil the makeup artist’s makeup: ” It’s really hard not to just be able to walk around crying tears of joy today, and normally do, but this face has just been rigged by @makeupbymario and I have to keep it that way while I’m working.”

The phrase that struck us the most is this: ” It’s still hard to feel that I’m worth so much love but I’m working on it.” She deserves it: we continue to make her feel as loved as strong as we can!

You can see The Dancing With the Devil teaser by Demi Lovato here: