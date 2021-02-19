CARDI B’S “UP” HAS ALREADY BROKEN A NEW RECORD

Thanks to his latest single “UP”, Cardi B has added a new record of his incredible career. Released on February 5, the song debuted directly at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its first week of the sale.

A mind-blowing result if you think it’s the first time a rapper has entered the top five of this chart with a solo track since “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, a song by Lauryn Hill released in July 1998. So it’s the first time in this century!

After the publication of “UP”, Cardi wanted to make a nice gift. It’s a Birkin Cargo – fans are well aware that the rapper has a penchant for Hermès’ iconic bag, as she owns a huge and incredible collection of it – paid the beauty $240,000!

“I wanted this f… Birkin. You don’t understand, I called all the stores in Hermès, it just came out this year… I had to pay triple but I love it – says Cardi B in the post below – I just thought it was so amazing, it’s so beautiful.