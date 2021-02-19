BLUE IVY CARTER POSES WITH MOM BEYONCÉ IN THE “ICY PARK” CAMPAIGN — AND SHE’S GREAT

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
4

Blue Ivy Carter is nine years old, but she has already been nominated for a Grammy as the author of the song “Brown Skin Girls”, she is better at dancing and putting on makeup than many adults, she knows how to use her voice perfectly as she demonstrated as a narrator of a children’s audiobook and now lets us know that she has all the cards in order to be a model.

Although Blue has already made appearances in her mother Beyoncé’s Ivy Park campaigns, the new video launch for the new “Icy Park” collection has sparked fan enthusiasm. Because? Blue gives a beautiful turn with a hair flip.

“Blue Ivy” trended on Twitter, with commentators rightly pointing out that as big as Bey is, Blue is the real star of the campaign.

Blue’s grandmother– Tina Lawson– also applauded her granddaughter on Instagram, revealing that she shouldn’t even have been in the shoot at first – but then the little girl decided for herself that she couldn’t miss her touch of sparkle.

My beautiful granddaughter Blue Ivy looks like a little supermodel in Ivy Park. Move your hair blue!!!!! She has joined this service. No, he shouldn’t have been there! She was just hanging around on set and then she got dressed and I guess she said, I’m not going to tell you what I could do, but I’m going to show you. I love this aggressive spirit of my Blue Blue!!!!,” the super proud grandmother wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here