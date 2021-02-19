ARIANA GRANDE GIVES YOU A PREVIEW OF THE NEW SONGS FROM “POSITIONS DELUXE”

Ariana Grande shared on her social media accounts the snippets of “Someone Like You (interlude)”, “Test Drive”, “Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing”, the four unreleased songs featured in the deluxe version of her latest studio album “Positions”, released on Friday, February 19.

To listen to the tastings of the new songs you just have to scroll through the post below!

Below, instead, you can take a look at the tracklist of the re-release of the record!

Ariana Grande’s future projects include a cinema. The singer recently finished filming the film Don’t Look Up, in which she plays a character named Riley Bina.

It is a new film by director Adam McKay, around which there is a lot of enthusiasm. Produced by Netflix, it has a truly stellar cast, a choral comedy that counts throughout the Hollywood A series.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio are the protagonists, they are joined by Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, and as we also said, Ariana Grande.