TAYLOR SWIFT: THE TRACKLIST FOR THE ALBUM “FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)”

On April 9, Taylor Swift will release the remastered version of her second studio album in 2008. The album is titled “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and was preceded by the single “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)“.

It is an expected project completely re-recorded, with the addition of bonus tracks released in 2008, the song “Today Was A Fairytale”, part of the film “Appointment with Love”, and 6 unreleased songs.

Waiting to discover the titles of the new pieces, below you can take a peek at the tracklist of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”:

1. Fearless (Taylor’s

Version) 2. Fifteen (Taylor’s

Version) 3. ” Love Story ”

(Taylor’s Version) – 4 ” Hey Stephen ”

(Taylor’s Version) – 5 ” White Horse ”

(Taylor’s Version) – 6 ” You Belong With Me

” (Taylor’s Version) 7. Breathe (feat. Colbie Caillat) (Taylor’s

Version) 8. ” Tell Me Why ”

(Taylor’s Version) 9. ” You’re Not Sorry ”

(Taylor’s Version) – 10 ” The Way I Loved You

” (Taylor’s Version) – 11 ” Forever & Always ”

(Taylor’s Version) – 12 ” The Best Day ”

(Taylor’s Version) – 13 ” Change ” (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s

Version) 16. ” Forever & Always ” (Piano

Version) (Taylor’s Version) 17. ” Come In With the Rain

” (Taylor’s Version) 18. Superstar (Taylor’s

Version) 19. ” The Other Side of the

Door ” (Taylor’s Version) 20. ” Today Was a Fairytale

” (Taylor’s Version) – 21 Bonus Track 1 (From

The Vault) 22. Bonus Track 2 (From

The Vault) 23. Bonus Track 3 (From

The Vault) 24. Bonus Track 4 (From

The Vault) 25. Bonus Track 5 (From

The Vault) 26. Bonus Track 6 (From The Vault)