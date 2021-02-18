SELENA GOMEZ IS THE MOST GORGEOUS ‘THIRD INCOMODA’ EVER AS SHE CELEBRATES VALENTINE’S DAY WITH A COUPLE OF FRIENDS

Selena Gomez is single and still celebrated Valentine’s Day 2021 with a couple of friends!

It’s dancer and model Anna Collins, sister of Petra Collins who directed the video for 28-year-old singer”s “Fetish,” and husband and Fox musician Atticus Martindale.

Anna shared photos from the evening, celebrated among roses, cakes and bubbles. Sel poses in the middle of the couple and couldn’t be more adorable and smiling. The third most splendid incomoda ever:

Anna Collins via Instagram: "👨‍👩‍👧 🌹" pic.twitter.com/NBTpK6H9ui — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) February 16, 2021

Valentine’s Day is love day, so why not spend it with two dear friends you love?

Anna Collins and Fox Atticus Martindale are so Selena Gomez’s BFF that they lived in her California home in the summer of 2019.

“After an entire summer as roommates, Anna, Fox, and Freddy went home and I miss them already ” the artist had told Instagram in September of that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In short, for Sel, the two friends are a kind of family with whom to spend the holidays, even the most traditional such as Christmas.

He was with them at Christmas 2020, as you can see in the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Collins (@annaballins)

She will soon release her first EP entirely in Spanish entitled “Revelación”, which has already been anticipated by the singles ” De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” feat. Rauw Alejandro.