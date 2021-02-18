Queen Elizabeth II’s husband is hospitalized

Prince Philip, 99, has been admitted to a London hospital.

This Wednesday (17), Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, surprised everyone when he had to be admitted to a London hospital. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh felt sick and will devote time to preventive observation.

The information was confirmed by a representative of the royal family to the Associated Press.

It should be remembered that, despite being part of the Royal Family, Prince Philip retired from public office in 2017.

After the entire coronavirus pandemic, he and Queen Elizabeth II were isolated at Windsor Palace and received the first dose of the vaccine in January.