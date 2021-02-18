Paris Jackson had “similar experiences” to Paris Hilton’s at Utah boarding school

Michael Jackson’s daughter didn’t stop in praise for Paris Hilton, saying she lived similar things to her.

Paris Jackson recently sat down to discuss her experiences at the Utah boarding school and how they were compared to Paris Hilton.

Jackson spoke during her interview with People magazine and was quoted as saying, “I absolutely adore her [to Paris Hilton]. I admire your strength. She’s incredibly smart, incredibly funny. It’s really nice to have someone there who’s been on the court.”

“He’s done this for a long time and he’s clearly very good at maneuvering in the industry. It’s good to know I can call you when I get to a crossroads. We have many similar experiences.”

Michael Jackson’s daughter also added that she experienced some “very, very similar experiences” to Hilton’s during her time at boarding school.

“I went through very, very similar experiences with such places for teenagers. She’s been through a lot of things and it’s amazing to see her come out on the other side… a diamond.”

“[Pris Hilton has taught me] the importance of setting a good example as a strong woman and being able to elevate other women. We don’t really have as big an advantage as some men.”