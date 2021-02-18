Paris Hilton has been engaged in marriage to her boyfriend Carter Reum

Reum proposed to her during her romantic trip to a private island on February 13.

We finally got married by Paris Hilton. The businessman and DJ have committed houses in marriage to her boyfriend, the author and entrepreneur Carter Reum, 40.

after leaving for a year.

Carter gave her a diamond ring of esmerald, designed by Jean Dousset.

“I’m excited about this next chapter and having such a sympathetic partner,” Hilton told Vogue. “Our relationship is equal. We make ourselves better people. It was worth the wait!” he says.

In the photos of the proposal, Hilton is seen in a white dress, Loschy crown and rhinestone gloves.

Her sister, Nicky Hilton, was present for the proposal, wearing a cheetah printed dress.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Hilton shared the good news along with photos of her engagement, writing, “When you find your soul mate, you don’t know. You’re sorry.”

She shared that Reum knelt after dinner on the beach and added, “I said yes, yes forever. There’s no one I’d rather be with forever,” he said.

This would be Hilton’s first marriage, although he has been engaged in the past. She and her ex-boyfriend Chris Zylka canceled their engagement in November 2018.