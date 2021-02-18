Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles’ home in Los Angeles

The 36-year-old actress and filmmaker were seen carrying heavy suitcases to the 27-year-old singer’s house.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking their relationship to the next level.

The actress was seen moving her belongings to the Los Angeles home of hit singer Watermelon Sugar.

She moved out of the family home she had shared with the old love Jason Sudeikis.

The 36-year-old star was seen carrying several suitcases to Harry’s house on Valentine’s Day.

The two made their relationship public in early January while attending the wedding of their manager Jeffrey Azoff.

Golden’s singer and Booksmart’s director were seen taking hands at the event.